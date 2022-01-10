In an emotional tribute to Bob Saget, Howie Mandel says his death was “beyond comprehension.”

Bob Saget, a friend and fellow comedian, was remembered by Howie Mandel.

Following the news of Saget’s untimely death at the age of 65, the America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute.

“I’m stunned by such a setback.”

“I truly loved this man,” Mandel wrote alongside a photo of himself and Saget, both beaming for the camera.

“I met him when I was doing standup in Toronto 40 years ago.

We both had very busy lives and didn’t see each other very often.

The thing about Bob was that no matter how infrequently we were able to communicate, each time we did, it was so precious to me.

“We’d talk about life, family, and everything else that was far more important than show business,” Mandel wrote.

“I haven’t met anyone with a bigger heart than you.”

“He’d show up whenever I needed him and give far more than I expected.

With the passing of his sisters, parents, and friends, he experienced a great deal of loss in his life.

He continued, “This was always handled with grace, humor, and class.”

“The laughter and joy he brought to the world paled in comparison to the time and dedication he gave to his family, friends, and charities like scleroderma; he was simply here doing what he loved.”

“This is incomprehensible,” Mandel concluded.

I’m just in need of a good cry.

Bob, I adore you.”

Saget died on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in his hotel room.

He was 65 years old.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the scene.

In this case, there were no signs of foul play or drug use, according to detectives. (hashtag)BobSaget”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine the cause and manner of death.

On Saturday, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour.

