In an enraged rant, Kanye West claims that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian “won’t share daughter Chicago’s birthday party address” and begs for assistance.

In a scathing online rant, KANYE West claimed that ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian “won’t share daughter Chicago’s birthday party address” and begged for help.

After failing to reach multiple members of the Kardashian family about where they’ll be celebrating his little girl’s fourth birthday on Saturday, the rapper took to Instagram.

Kanye West, 44, appeared irritated while driving around Los Angeles in his car, expressing his displeasure at having to go public just to wish his daughter a “happy birthday.”

“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a happy birthday in front of the whole world.”

Her party’s location was kept a secret from me.

“It’s not legal in any way.”

This is the type of game that is currently being played.

“This is the type of thing that has been affecting my health for a long time, and I’m just not playing,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ.

“I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen,” he continued, adding that he is now “taking controI” of his narrative.

“And we’ll be doing this in real time – happy birthday, Chicago.”

He continued, “I love you,” before stating that he was uploading the video to the internet for “support.”

“I did done call Kim, texted nannies,” he said, his eyes welling up with tears.

He asked Khloe [Kardashian], “I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson].”

“No one is going to give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and she’ll remember that I wasn’t there.”

“My entire schedule revolves around being able to drive my children to school, being there for them, and ensuring that I am present in their lives.”

“Having money is all about having money.”

When people play games like this, when the baby’s mama plays games, when the grandma plays games, there are a lot of people in this position who have no voice.

He concluded by saying, “They ain’t fittin’ to play with me like that.”

Kim, 41, honored the birthday girl with a series of photos and videos on Instagram earlier today.

The first photo was a close-up of Kim and Chicago, followed by a video of Chicago and her two-year-old brother Psalm talking about superheroes.

Chicago sang her ABCs and pursed her lips alongside Kim in other videos as she spent time with her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared more photos with Chicago, with the final image showing Kim posing with all four…

