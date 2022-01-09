In an epic Bravo photoshop fail, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga’s foot is MISSING from a cast photo.

Melissa Gorga of RHONJ is missing her foot from a cast photo in an epic Bravo photoshop fail.

Fans were quick to notice MELISSA Gorga’s foot being cropped out of a cast photo.

In honor of the release of The 355 Movie, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with her co-stars.

Melissa, 42, posed on a white backdrop with her eyebrows raised in her most recent cast photo.

She stood with her hands on her hips next to her name and new title, “The Diva,” dressed in a black strapless gown with silver sandals.

Fans quickly noticed that something was amiss in the photograph, as the TV personality appeared to be floating on one foot.

Melissa’s left leg was the only part of her body visible, prompting many to criticize the photoshop job.

“OK Melissa, you’re floating on one foot,” one enthusiastic follower joked.

A second inquired, “Where’s Melissa’s other foot?”

“I can’t unsee that now,” a third said, while a fourth wondered, “Where is Melissa’s other foot?”

“What happened to @melissagorga other leg?” another enquired.

A final joke was, “Melissa is missing a foot.”

Melissa’s amputation came after she made a scathing statement about Ramona Singer of RHONY during the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

On the wild special, the blonde was slammed for her “racist” behavior toward Kenya Moore.

Melissa told Page Six, “There are no excuses.”

Ramona is a part of Ramona’s world.”

“I think [Kenya] made sense with whatever she argued about,” she continued.

“She is absolutely correct.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip followed Ramona, 64, and Kenya, 50, as they spent a week in a luxurious Turks and Caicos oceanside villa with a group of women from various Housewives franchises.

Kyle Richards, 52, of RHOBH, Cynthia Bailey, 54, of RHOA, Teresa Giudice, 49, of RHONJ, and Luann de Lesseps, Ramona’s castmate, were among those who joined the ladies.

The drama began early in the episode, when Ramona and Kenya got into a squabble before their private plane even touched down.

While discussing her divorce from ex-husband Mario Singer, the real estate agent revealed she began flirting with other men before their divorce was finalized.

“I was smitten with him.”

I was making a pass at her.

“That’s when I realized I couldn’t be with my ex-husband any longer, and it was over,” Ramona explained.

Kenya inquired as to why Ramona was flirting with another man while “still married,” a question that seemed to pique the New Yorker’s interest.

Ramona screamed at Kenya, “Yeah, because I was getting f***ed divorced, b**ch.”

The remark irritated me even more…

