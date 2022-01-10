In an exciting Season 6 premiere sneak peek, Amanda kicks Kyle out of the summer house.

In an explosive Season 6 premiere sneak peek, Amanda kicks Kyle out of the summer house.

Kyle Cooke’s relationship with Amanda Batula is jeopardized after he ignores a whopping 27 calls in this Summer House season 6 sneak peek.

Summer House’s Amanda Batula is afraid of old habits dying hard.

Amanda can be seen calling her fiancée Kyle Cooke not once, not twice, but 27 times in a new sneak peek from the Bravo show’s season six premiere.

It’s unclear whether he’s completely oblivious to the calls or deliberately ignoring them, but Amanda is concerned that Kyle will cheat on her once more.

In the preview, Amanda mutters, “This is so f–king f–ked,” just as the Summer House cameras flash to Kyle taking shots during a rowdy night out.

The situation quickly escalates, and Amanda is soon gathering all of Kyle’s belongings to throw outside, excluding the items she’s already broken in the bathroom.

Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller, thankfully, hear the commotion and rush to her aid.

“I can’t reach Kyle,” Amanda cries.

“Do you think he’s up to something?” Ciara inquires, to which Amanda responds, “My biggest fear was that he’d get so drunk one night that he’d cheat on me and not even realize it.”

The incident in question was revealed during the third season premiere of Summer House in 2019.

Kyle admitted at the time, “I was completely blackout drunk.”

“I had no idea I could betray you.”

Kyle eventually won Amanda’s forgiveness after promising not to “f–k up again.”

She still has a hard time trusting him, as the sneak peek reveals.

“And now every time he gets this f–ked up, it’s like just so triggering for me,” she tells Paige and Ciara in the clip.

In the Instagram video above, you can see the dramatic preview in action.

On Monday, January 6th, Summer House will premiere its sixth season.

Bravo, Monday, September 17th at 9 p.m.

You can watch previous seasons on Peacock at any time.

(NBCUniversal owns E!, Bravo, and Peacock.)

