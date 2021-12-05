In an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray release of ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer bond hilariously.

In an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray release of ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer hilariously bond.

Despite the fact that Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer are from different generations, they were able to find some common ground while working on Ron’s Gone Wrong.

The film, produced by 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in December.

digitally in December.

The story revolves around a young boy (Grazer) and his rambunctious new robot pal (Galifianakis).

In a similar vein, the two actors got together for a special feature on the home video release of Ron’s Gone Wrong, and PopCulture has an exclusive look at one of those conversations.

Jack 16, and Zach, who claims to be “26,” talk about technology and social media in the featurette “A Boy and His B*Bot: When Jack Met Zach.”

Galifianakis, it turns out, doesn’t use his phone’s apps, much less social media.

The comic does mention that he has a landline, which he wonders if the young Shazam! star is aware of.

“I’m not on my phone that much,” he says, implying that he uses his cell phone like a landline.

I treat it as if it were a landline phone.

I put down my phone and go about my business.

I’m not going to be a slave to a machine.

“Come on, 16-year-old!”

Galifianakis claims that he’s been “shredding for years,” just like his skateboarding co-star.

This is just one of the many bonus features available on the Ron’s Gone Wrong Blu-ray and DVD release for animation fans and families looking for a fun kid-friendly film.

Fans will be able to see a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film as well as Liam Payne’s “Sunshine” music video.

Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine direct Ron’s Gone Wrong, with Smith and Peter Baynham serving as co-writers.

With an 80 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film (produced by Julie Lockhart and Lara Breay) is Certified Fresh.

The rating from the audience is even higher, with a 94 percent approval rating.

The cast is equally impressive.

Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca round out the supporting cast, which includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner, and Thomas Barbusca.

You can learn more about the home release at your favorite physical or online retailer.

