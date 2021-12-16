In an incident that resulted in a 911 call, a ‘Home Alone’ star is accused of strangling his girlfriend.

In an incident that resulted in a 911 call, the star of “Home Alone” is accused of strangling his girlfriend.

Devin Ratray, who played Buzz McCallister in the beloved holiday classic Home Alone, is facing a domestic violence charge following an incident last week that resulted in police being called to his hotel room.

Ratray was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, according to TMZ. Ratray played Macaulay Culkin’s older brother in the first two Home Alone films.

Ratray’s girlfriend allegedly filed a police report the day after the incident, claiming that the actor strangled her and covered her mouth with his hand, according to TMZ.

She claims she bit his hand, he punched her in the face, and she ran to a stairwell for help.

She then gathered her belongings and left, anticipating the arrival of police.

There have been no arrests.

Ratray’s representative denied that the altercation became physical, telling the outlet that Ratray and the woman had a verbal spat.

According to the representative, things between the two became so bad as a result of the incident that they decided to split up.

The representative would not say what the disagreement was about.

Ratray and the women decided to go their separate ways for the evening after police arrived and calmed the situation down, according to police.

She reserved a room on her own.

In the film Home Alone, Ratray is best known for tormenting his onscreen brother Kevin (Culkin).

Since the first two installments, there have been several more franchise movies, but none of them feature Ratray.

However, Ratray recently told People Magazine that a reunion project was in the works.

As of now, it’s unclear where they stand in the reunion process.

“They’ve been planning a reunion online,” Ratray, 44, told the publication. “I just got on their messenger chat thread a couple of days ago, and I’ve been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf.”

He went on to say, “The family is moving on their own accord to get together.”

“Who knows what’ll happen in the future?” says Ratray, who plays Buzz in the new Home Sweet Home Alone movie.

This time of year, the buzz surrounding the film and its stars is always at an all-time high.

The famous McCallister home is now for rent…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

‘Home Alone’ Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call