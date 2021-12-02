In an interview, George Harrison of the Beatles mocked Van Morrison’s song.

In an interview, George Harrison of the Beatles mocked this Van Morrison song.

During a radio interview, George Harrison and Michael Jackson discussed one of Van Morrison’s songs.

The track was viewed differently by George and Jackson.

The song’s reception was essentially the same in the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 1979, the quiet Beatle joined Jackson on a radio show called Roundtable, according to the book George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters.

The show’s guests talked about their thoughts on new songs.

Morrison’s then-new single “Natalia” was one of the songs George and Michael talked about.

“Well, what I tell you about each record, I try to be as truthful as possible,” Jackson said of “Natalia.”

“Every song has something that I enjoy about it.”

The rhythm track’s melody was fantastic.

‘Doo-dah, dun-dah, din-dah,’ they sing in a rhythmic pattern throughout the track — I think it’s pretty.”

Paul McCartney and George Harrison, according to John Lennon, “overshadowed” him on this song.

“Natalia” elicited a much more negative reaction from George.

“The backing is OK,” he said.

“I think Van Morrison is a fantastic singer, but I thought the song was a little predictable, and it wasn’t a particularly strong song, and that’s about all I have to say about it.”

It’s a well-made record, but the tune is very predictable.”

George also talked about running into Van the Man.

He said, “I met Van Morrison more so when he was with The Band, you know, hanging out with Robbie Robertson and The Band, and he sang a lot on their albums at different times.”

“But I think he’s a great singer,” she said, “but I just didn’t think the song was that strong.” Roundtable host David “Kid” Jensen, on the other hand, enjoyed the song and referred to Morrison as one of his heroes.

Morrison’s single “Natalia” did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wavelength, the album that preceded it, was more popular.

Wavelength was ranked No. 1 on the list.

The song debuted at number 28 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 23 weeks.

The album’s title track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song reached number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 11 weeks.

The song "Natalia" was not well received in…

