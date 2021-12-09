In an interview with Drew Barrymore, Machine Gun Kelly recalls his mental health struggles.

Machine Gun Kelly admitted in a candid interview on The Drew Barrymore Show that he hasn’t given himself “the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK.”

Kelly, a.k.a. Machine Gun, is a realist.

On Friday, December 7, an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show will air.

Drew Barrymore, 31, a rocker, actor, and host, spoke openly about mental health while painting her nails with his new unisex UNDN LAQR nail polish on October 10.

“I think I’m new to being vulnerable outside of songs,” he explained. “So I see a lot of pictures of myself with smiles on them.”

“It’s just strange because I wasn’t feeling well that day, and I’m getting tired of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling.”

And I’m under a strange amount of pressure because I don’t want my fans to think I’m taking anything for granted.”

“So if I accept an award and I’m super smiley, but behind the scenes, there was like stuff going on, or I didn’t feel, I don’t know, a lot of what I do is for other people, and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s OK to not be OK,” he continued.

“My entire point is, I just didn’t want to bring that into the show,” the rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, continued.

I’d love to talk about funny things and anything else you have for me; I’d love to just get out of here.”

“I don’t mean to sound creepy, but I like you a lot more,” Drew replied.

“I truly believe this.”

Following her “really painful” 2016 divorce from ex-husband Will Kopelman, father of their daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, the 46-year-old actress and host got personal, opening up about her own mental health struggles.

“I wasn’t doing well, and I just wanted to talk to some people about how to get myself out of a rut,” she explained. “I had these two kids that I had to fight for, and I needed help.”

“So I started reaching out to different people, and eventually I made some major, life-changing changes, and I..”

