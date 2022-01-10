In an intimate chat hours before his death, Bob Saget gushed about his ‘beautiful and talented’ wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters.

In a private conversation hours before his death, Bob Saget gushed about his ‘beautiful and talented’ wife Kelly Rizzo and daughters.

BOB Saget was found dead in his hotel room after “raving about his beautiful and talented wife” and texting A-listers about secret upcoming projects.

After failing to check out of the luxury Ritz Carlton Hotel in Grande Lakes late Sunday afternoon, the 65-year-old comedian was reportedly discovered by a housekeeper.

Bob, who married his second wife Kelly Rizzo, a journalist who hosts her own digital series “Eat Travel Rock TV,” in 2018, was scheduled to perform two sold-out shows in Orlando and Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday when he died.

Tim Wilkins, a comedian who opened for the star at both shows, has spoken exclusively to The Sun about Bob’s final moments.

“He did an hour 45 in Orlando and two hours on Saturday in Jacksonville, it was incredible,” he said from his home in Orlando.

“It’s heartbreaking.

And he had so much going on in his personal life; he was so happy and involved in so many outside projects, and he adored his new wife and kids.

He was in the perfect spot, albeit a little too early.

“I’d never worked with him before, but the first night he barged into my dressing room and introduced himself, and he was as sweet as can be.”

“He said he watched my clips, which meant a lot to me because I’ve been a fan for nearly 40 years.”

“Then the next night, before the show, we talked for about an hour or so, and I barged into his dressing room.”

“And he’s the kind of person you feel like you’ve known for 20 years, so as much as I miss him after only meeting him as a fan, I can’t imagine how much the people who knew him well must be hurting today.”

He said they talked about comedy, current events, and his family life in Los Angeles with Kelly and his three grown daughters, Lara, 32, Aubrey, 34, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, on the second night.

“I started the conversation by telling him what a huge influence he had on me when I first started out,” he explained.

“And then we kind of delved into the depths of comedians and who they are as people, which turned into day-to-day politics, then family, and then back to comedy, so we covered a lot of ground in an hour.”

“He was working on a couple of projects; he wouldn’t say what they were, but he sent out a couple of texts and talked to A-listers.”

‘You know, I still have conversations and say…,’ he said, looking up with a big smile.

