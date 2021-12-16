In an SNL monologue, Kim Kardashian made a’really funny joke’ about Tristan Thompson before he ‘welcomed baby with trainer.’

With a scathing monologue that roasted everyone from Caitlyn Jenner to OJ Simpson, KIM Kardashian nailed her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

However, the reality star admits that she “could have gone further” and that her sister Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were two of her failed targets.

Kim, 41, says she had a lot of help from friends and family when she attacked during the comedy show, though she wouldn’t say what joke it was.

“Everyone in the family was like, ‘You can do whatever you want,'” Kim told i-D.

“I could’ve gone a little further, despite the fact that I had a really funny joke about Tristan and Khloé that I took out.”

However, everyone said, ‘Use me.’

You are free to do whatever you want.

It’s now or never.’

“They had collapsed.”

That was incredibly impressive.”

But after it was revealed that the 30-year-old NBA baller fathered a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols after a months-long secret affair, the TristanKhloe relationship is no laughing matter any longer.

Maralee has filed a paternity support lawsuit against Tristan, alleging that the two of them had a baby on Tristan’s birthday in March.

At the time, the athlete was dating Khloe, but they broke up in June after he “spent 30 minutes in a bedroom with three women” at a “wild” house party.

The Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with Maralee “several times” at a Houston hotel after they attended his party together in his response to Maralee’s child support filing.

Tristan has not denied being the father of the baby boy, but he has asked for a paternity test to be performed after the child is born.

During the opening monologue, Kim took aim at herself, telling viewers that she aspires to be more than just a “pretty face,” but she quickly turned her attention to her sisters.

She joked, “I’m so much more than that reference photo that my sisters showed to their plastic surgeons.”

She then went on to mock Caitlyn Jenner and Kayne West by joking that she was running for president.

“That is why I am running for… no, I’m not running for president.”

She went on to say, “We can’t have three failed politicians in our family.”

Even her father, Robert Kardashian, was targeted after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reminded the audience that he was a member of the defense team during OJ Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.

“My father…” says the speaker.

