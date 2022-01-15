In an unearthed 60-year-old photo, Ed Sheeran is the double of a Scandinavian pensioner.

A STUDENT rummaging through old family photos wondered if he was related to Ed Sheeran, but it turned out to be a photograph of his great aunt.

Eduard Hromkovic, 23, said the face peering back at him in the 60-year-old photograph was uncannily similar to the 30-year-old singer-songwriter.

“I was instantly like, ‘Holy s***, that is literally Ed Sheeran,” he said.

Eduard, a Copenhagener, hasn’t heard from his great aunt in a long time and has no idea who she is.

He believes she was between the ages of 18 and 20 when the photo was taken, and she is now in her 80s and lives near Prague.

He believes he has no ties to Sheeran other than a similar first name.

However, after taking a DNA test in 2019, the singer revealed his Scandinavian ancestry, telling fans, “I’m 6% Norwegian.”

“I’ve talked to a couple of my family members, asking them to look at the picture,” Eduard continued, “and everyone had a very similar reaction.”

“I immediately shared the photo, and it quickly became a legend.”

“I doubt my aunt realizes Ed is her doppelganger.

“However, given how frequently his music is played, I believe she will recognize him.”