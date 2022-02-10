In an ‘unrecognizable’ rare photo, fans claim Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 12, looks like her brother Rob’s TWIN.

In an ‘unrecognizable’ rare photo, fans claim Kourtney’s 12-year-old son Mason Disick looks like her brother Rob’s TWIN.

KARDASHIAN fans believe Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s son, is Rob Kardashian’s TWIN in a recent rare sighting.

Mason keeps a low profile, unlike the majority of his family.

Mason was seen sitting front and center as Landon Barker, Mason’s future step-brother, made his modeling debut.

His future step-sister, Alabama Barker, captured Mason in the background of a video of the modern family having dinner together.

As servers brought a massive martini glass with an ice cream sundae inside, she took notes at the table.

Alabama, 16, zoomed in on the treat and kept going until she was face to face with Mason, who was conversing.

Before grabbing his phone, Kourtney’s eldest child smiled.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, were panned at that point by Alabama.

To commemorate Landon’s big break, the group shared dessert.

Travis’ oldest child walked in Wes Lang’s show, with his family in the front row cheering him on.

Fans haven’t stopped remarking on how different Mason appears, with some drawing comparisons to his uncle, Rob.

“Mason reminds me of Rob Kardashian,” one Twitter user said.

Their resemblance extends beyond their physical appearances.

Mason, like Rob, avoids the spotlight.

In comparison to other Kardashian family members, he has been seen on social media and in public very little.

Mason was spotted dining with Kourtney, Travis, and the rest of the gang earlier this week.

On Monday, they were seen together at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles.

Kourtney’s hair was partially pulled back in a ponytail, and she wore a large Hanson T-shirt.

Travis was dressed casually in white jeans with patches and a white graphic T-shirt.

Mason wore a long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants that were equally casual.

Scott Disick is the father of Kourtney’s daughter Penelope and son Reign.

The outing happened about a month after the mother of three was chastised for leaving Mason out of what appeared to be a family vacation.

She and Travis took a vacation with Penelope and Reign in January.

“How come Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly Penelope and [sic]Regan,” one fan wondered, “How come Mason is never with y’all?”

“Just because he’s not in the photo doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” Kourtney retorted.

“And it’s Reign,” she added with a smiling emoji, after correcting her son’s name.

Mason hasn’t made an appearance in a while.

In October, the young Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself with her father Scott on Instagram.

The adoring father took a picture of his son at a table on an outdoor deck, sitting across from him.

Drinks and small plates were shared between them.

Mason gave his father a friendly smile…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.