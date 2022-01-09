In “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” when and how to see the rare Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) are discussed.

In “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” learn when and how to see the rare Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis).

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is one of the most fascinating weather phenomena in human history.

People in the northernmost states of the US and other high northern latitudes have a rare chance to see colorful waves of lights moving across the sky during the winter months.

Although the Northern Lights are not visible everywhere in the world, Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides a small taste of the wonder.

The Northern Lights are visible in the Nintendo game, just as they are in real life.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

The Northern Lights, like the meteor showers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will only appear on a bright, clear night.

During the winter months, fans should be on the lookout for the weather phenomenon.

The northern lights can appear on any night between December and January in the Northern Hemisphere.

February 11th and 12th

Game8 says it’s 24.

Meanwhile, from June 11 to August 1, players in the Southern Hemisphere can catch them.

Number 24.

Players can only see the Northern Lights after 7 p.m. local time and before sunrise, further narrowing the timeframe.

As a result, those who play the most late at night have a better chance of witnessing the phenomenon.

When the Northern Lights do appear, they’ll only be visible for two hours, so fans should snap photos as soon as they can.

Use the right control stick on the Nintendo Switch to look up at the sky when you see the lights dancing across the sky.

To take a picture, press the ZL button to open your NookPhone and choose the camera app.

This is a fantastic opportunity to take stunning, unique photographs with your friends, favorite villagers, and favorite island hangouts.

When Auroras appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, nothing special happens aside from the lights in the sky.

Several villagers, on the other hand, are likely to be gathered around Resident Services, gazing up at the sky.

Talk to them if you want to hear some rare Northern Lights conversation.

You can also create your own Aurora wallpaper, which will cover the walls of your home in Northern Lights.

During the month of December in the Northern Hemisphere, you can purchase the Aurora wall from Nook Shopping.

From June 7 to July 6, the item will be available in the Southern Hemisphere.

It’s always possible to time things…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.