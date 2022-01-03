In ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ David Tennant’s character embarks on a wild adventure.

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ takes David Tennant’s character on a wild journey.

Around the World in 80 Days, written by Jules Verne in 1872, has spawned a slew of film adaptations.

The Oscar-winning 1956 film starring David Niven and the more recent 2004 film starring Steve Coogan and Jackie Chan are examples of this.

PBS has now released a new version of the story, featuring Dr.

Who will play Victorian adventurer Phileas Fogg if David Tennant is cast in the role?

[Spoilers ahead for Episode 1 of Around the World in 80 Days.]]

Around the World in 80 Days has a straightforward setup.

Fogg, a wealthy Englishman, makes a wager with a friend that he can circumnavigate the globe in less than 80 days.

With his French valet Passepartout, he sets off on his journey.

On their way back to Fogg’s home in London, they stop in India, Hong Kong, and the United States.

The basic premise of the new series is the same as the previous one.

We meet Fogg, an unassuming middle-aged bachelor, in the frantic, action-packed premiere (the first of eight episodes).

His bland, boring lunch can be ordered for him by the other men at his posh club because he’s so predictable and unadventurous.

Fogg makes an unexpected announcement after his longtime foe Nyle Bellamy (Peter Sullivan) mocks his dull ways.

He decides to attempt the journey himself after reading an article in the newspaper about how it is now possible to travel around the world in 80 days.

Never mind that he’s never been outside of London.

He also wagers 20,000 pounds on Bellamy’s ability to complete the journey, which is about (dollar)3 million in today’s US currency.

Verne’s novel was published at a time when the British Empire was at its peak in terms of size and power.

The book’s viewpoint is undeniably colonialist, and it focuses primarily on white, male characters.

By diversifying the cast, the new series aims to make the story more palatable and relatable for modern audiences.

(How the show handles things when Fogg arrives in former British colonies like Hong Kong and India remains to be seen.)

Passepartout is played by Ibrahim Koma, a black French actor.

While working as a waiter at the Reform Club, he learns of Fogg’s planned adventure.

The Frenchman gets a job as Fogg’s valet, which gets him out of a pickle in London.

He also has a complicated backstory, which we learn about in this episode.

