In Band of Brothers, who portrayed Edward Shames?

Edward Shames, the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” the WWII unit that inspired HBO’s Band of Brothers miniseries, has died at the age of 99.

But, in the show, who played Shames?

In HBO’s Band of Brothers, Joseph May played Edward Shames.

In “The Breaking Point,” he makes an appearance.

Shames was a World War II veteran and the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which served as the inspiration for HBO’s miniseries and book Band of Brothers.

Shames passed away on December 3, 2021, at the age of 99.

Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home, according to an obituary posted by the Holomon-Brown Funeral Home and Crematory.

Shames was called to duty in August 1942 and saw action in some of WWII’s most pivotal battles.

He served in the 101st Airborne Division’s Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, during the war.

– now known as the “Band of Brothers” throughout the world.

“He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord,” according to the obituary.

“He fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne after volunteering for Operation Pegasus.”

During World War II, “Easy Company” (part of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment) was assigned to the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

It was directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Tom Hanks, who also served as executive producers. It was based on historian Stephen E Ambrose’s 1992 non-fiction book of the same name.

HBO decided to produce a massive 10-hour World War II miniseries in 1998, when the cable network was still in its infancy and had yet to break through with hits like The Sopranos and Sex and the City.

Band of Brothers was broadcast to the world after a three-year production and a cost of more than (dollar)100 million.

The East Company’s exploits during the war are chronicled in ten episodes.

Band of Brothers begins with jump training at Camp Toccoa in Georgia and follows the unit through the American airborne landings in Normandy, Operation Market Garden, the Siege of Bastogne, and the war’s conclusion.