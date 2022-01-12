In before-and-after photos, Gregory Gourdet of Top Chef reveals a 40-pound weight loss.

In a new Instagram post, Gregory Gourdet, a finalist on Top Chef season 17 All Stars in LA and runner-up on season 12 in Boston, detailed his “pandemic weight journey.”

He captioned the photos, “212(hashtag) to 172(hashtag).”

“It was extremely difficult!”

“Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus), and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020,” Gourdet said. Then, in July, when he was at his “highest weight ever,” he decided to press the “reset button” on his health.

“However, everything that had previously worked, including yoga and intermittent fasting, was no longer working,” he continued.

As a result, he made some adjustments.

While no two journeys are alike, Gourdet’s included keto and intermittent fasting, as well as power walking, running, the gym, yoga, acupuncture, massage, and hydrotherapy.

He wrote, “For months, I power walked on a treadmill until my therapist told me I could run again.”

“I tried keto for the first time and started losing weight after extending my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week.”

I spent hours researching the health benefits of keto and fasting.”

Gourdet then thanked everyone who helped him along the way, from his physical therapist to his personal trainer.

He also sent out a message to his fans.

He went on to say, “Reminder that health isn’t measured by weight.”

“Whether you’re fat or thin, you should always love yourself.”

Don’t compare yourself to people on the internet and live in whatever body you feel comfortable in.

We come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and our bodies are capable of performing a variety of tasks.”

Gourdet wrote at the end of his post that he still had a “long road to recovery” ahead of him and that he wanted to “be in shape” for the opening of his restaurant Kann, which will serve wood-fired Haitian cuisine and open in late spring.

“There’ll be a lot of long days and stuff to lift and move around,” he predicted.

Gourdet, who was a finalist on season 17 of All Stars in Los Angeles and a runner-up on season 12 in Boston, then received messages from his fellow contestants…

