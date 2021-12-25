In Caesars Sportsbook’s commercial, who is Caesar?

In the commercial for Caesars Sportsbook, who is Caesar?

CAESARS Sportsbook is a mobile app that allows you to bet on a variety of sporting events.

In 2021, the company began running advertisements featuring a modern-day Cleopatra and Caesar.

JB Smoove, a comedian, plays the former Roman dictator in the new Caesars Sportsbook commercials.

JB Smoove, a comedian and actor, was born on December 16, 1965.

After appearing in Def Comedy Jam in 1995, Smoove rose to prominence.

In the 2000s, he became a writer and performer on Saturday Night Live.

He’s also known for his appearances on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and the reality show parody Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Smoove appears in the new commercial with his Cleopatra, romancing the Egyptian queen.

He’s dressed in a green and gold outfit with matching glasses and a crown.

Halle Berry portrays Cleopatra in a Sportsbook commercial.

Halle posted a photo of herself and Smoove dressed in a long, gold gown to her Instagram profile on December 21, 2021.

“When Cleo arrives, Caesar always wins… @ohsnapjbsmoove @caesarssports (hashtag)CaesarsSportsbook,” she wrote in the caption.

Halle is also seen wearing Cleopatra’s signature dark, coal-lined eye make-up, which she pairs with golden eye shadow.

On the star’s lips, make-up artist Jorge Monroy applied a clear gloss.

She also added a video to her page of the commercial.

“Cleo has arrived… get ready, @caesarssports @ohsnapjbsmoove,” read the caption on the 60-second video.

“(hashtag)ad” is a phrase that can be used to describe an advertisement.

JB Smoove is seen attempting to persuade Cleopatra to join him for “tacos and chill,” but she instead drove him to an awards ceremony, handing him a pre-written speech in the car.

Caesars Sportsbook is a Caesars Entertainment sports betting app.

Caesars Entertainment has “come together to create the largest and most diversified collection of destinations across the United States,” according to their website.

The company operates over 50 resorts and is the world’s largest gaming and hospitality company.

Sportsbook is available to people over the age of 21 in the following states: Arizona, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Michigan, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, Washington, DC, and Nevada.

Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio, and Utah do not allow sports betting.

In the rest of the states, the laws differ.

The app’s website describes it as “the only sportsbook app with Caesars Rewards.”

“Whether you win or lose, Caesars Rewards gives you more with every wager.

Redeem Reward Credits for free play, sports tickets, dining, getaways, and experiences, according to the website.

“Hundreds of wagering options, including live, in-game betting, props, and parlays,” says the website.

