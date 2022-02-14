In California, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie will attend the Super Bowl 2022.

Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie attended Super Bowl LVI in California nearly two years after relocating to the United States.

On Sunday, February 13, the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the princess, 31, were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, watching the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals.

She wore a black top, denim jeans, a navy baseball cap, and a black face mask, while he wore a black blazer, white T-shirt, and black face mask.

The NFL UK official account tweeted, “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at (hashtag)SBLVI,” alongside a photo of the royals in the stands.

After leaving their roles as senior members of the royal family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as well as their 2-year-old son Archie, relocated to California in March 2020.

They first settled in Los Angeles before buying a (dollar)14.65 million home in Santa Barbara’s Montecito enclave in June 2020.

In June 2021, the couple welcomed their 8-month-old daughter Lilibet.

Eugenie, on the other hand, continues to live in the United Kingdom with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 12-month-old son August.

Since moving to the United States, Harry and Meghan, 40, have kept a low profile, but during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2021, he gave a glimpse into their typical night.

“We make Archie’s tea, bathe him, read him a book, put him down, and go downstairs,” the prince explained at the time.

“Meg might cook a meal, order takeout, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn on the TV, watch a little Jeopardy!, and maybe watch a little Netflix,” says the narrator.

At the time, Harry also discussed his and Meghan’s future plans.

“[It’s] a slightly different version of what we were doing back in the UK,” he explained.

“That’s what our lives, and mine, will always be about.”

Meghan agreed, and the two of us enjoy it.

Try to spread some compassion, make people happy, and change the world in whatever small way we can.”

..

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Prince Harry Attends Super Bowl 2022 With His Cousin Princess Eugenie in California