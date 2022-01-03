In case you didn’t know, Billie Eilish ‘went red for a week’ before dying her hair brunette.

Billie Eilish’s hairstyles have gotten a lot of attention in the last year.

The 20-year-old singer is a color chameleon, having gone from platinum blonde to chocolate brown hair.

In fact, she wore red in November and no one noticed! On Sunday, January 2, the “Happier Than Ever” singer revealed that she had hidden her love for the fiery hue.

On November 22, 2021, the star shared a selfie from the salon chair while doing an Instagram Stories “Name a Date Any Date” challenge.

She captioned the photo, showing off an auburn color, “Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe.”

However, the look didn’t last long, and by December 1, 2021, the Grammy winner was back in the salon chair.

Eilish shared the tress transformation with her 98.8 million Instagram followers just one day later, this time with a dark brunette look.

She captioned a selfie of her new ‘do with, “Miss me?”

The singer’s return to her roots was clearly well received by fans, who flooded the comment section.

“LORD HAVE MERCY,” one user wrote, while another added, “OH MY GOD.” “JESUS CHRIST,” another added.

It’s amazing that Eilish was able to keep her time as a redhead a secret.

She’s a master at camouflaging her hair changes.

For nearly two months, she kept her black and neon green hair in a platinum blonde shade hidden.

Eilish went so far as to wear a wig to the 2021 Grammy Awards, despite the fact that her hair color transition took a total of six weeks.

While fans had their suspicions, Lissa Renn, the singer’s hairstylist, confirmed the rumors with an Instagram post that has since been removed.

“When you do it right, the process is real.”

Following Eilish’s debut, she captioned a photo, “It took 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime.”

“We enjoyed all stages of the color lift as well, but the end result is.”

,

Short summary of Infosurhoy.