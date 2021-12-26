In ‘Cast Away,’ Tom Hanks made a bold choice to emphasize isolation.

Cast Away, released in 2000, is far from the first film to depict what it would be like to try to survive on a deserted island.

However, the film may be one of the best at making that experience feel authentic and relatable.

Sure, having Tom Hanks as the protagonist helps, as the actor’s everyman likeability and box office success make him an easy focal point for audiences to connect with.

However, Cast Away employs some inventive techniques to transport viewers to the island with Tom Hanks.

Hanks’ character, Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee, is the only survivor of a plane crash early on in Cast Away.

Chuck washes up on the shore of a deserted island, surviving solely on the packages of FedEx customers.

And for the majority of the 144-minute film, Hanks is the only one on screen.

To cope with his loneliness, Chuck forms an imaginary friendship with Wilson, a volleyball.

This relationship is responsible for a number of the film’s most memorable scenes, including the emotional climax.

But it also gives director Robert Zemeckis and actor Tom Hanks a way to ground Chuck’s plight and give him another “character” to play off of throughout the movie.

This isn’t the only way Zemeckis and his collaborators make the audience feel the gravity of Chuck’s stay on the island.

A comprehensive musical score is featured in nearly every film, especially those with the production values and budget of Cast Away.

However, while Chuck is on the island in Cast Away, Zemeckis chose to keep the film’s audio devoid of any score.

Instead, the film uses only a few sound effects to make the audience feel as isolated and alone as the character.

Only after Chuck has escaped the island does composer Alan Silvestri’s score begin to play.

Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Forrest Gump all featured Silvestri’s music.

And his music in Cast Away has such emotional resonance because of how it is used in the story.

Silvestri won a Grammy Award for his work on Cast Away in 2002.

Cast Away was perhaps the most difficult test that Hanks had faced up to that point.

The actor underwent major physical transformations in order to portray Chuck’s body’s reaction…

