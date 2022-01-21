In certain lighting, ‘The Batman’ Robert Pattinson admits his Batsuit looks like an ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ ‘Halloween Costume.’

In certain lighting, ‘The Batman’ Robert Pattinson admits that his Batsuit looks like an ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’ ‘Halloween Costume.’

Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, has been open about his experience portraying the DC superhero.

In a recent interview, the actor discussed his Batsuit and revealed how ridiculous it appeared in certain lighting.

Although the Batsuit appears to be intimidating, Pattinson claims that creating that illusion takes a lot of work.

He recently revealed the heavy rubber suit and mask that he wore.

He also mentioned that figuring out how to angle himself toward the light without making the costume look cheesy took him a long time.

Pattinson told Movie Maker, “There’s a whole different language, body language, that you have to learn to make it do what you want it to do.”

“If you look into the light too much, [the mask]looks completely ridiculous, and you’re dressed up for Halloween.”

“However, if you’re two millimeters down, it’s like — oh, that’s completely totemic, and it looks exactly how it’s supposed to look,” he continued.

“However, it takes an eternity to learn how to feel that and react to how the light hits.”

It may have taken some time to get the Batsuit to look right.

But it was all worth it for Pattinson.

The actor ran a successful campaign for the part in Matt Reeves’ film.

He was overjoyed when he first saw himself dressed as the Caped Crusader, he said in a video shared by the Associated Press.

Both the Bat and the Cat believe that vengeance equals justice.

Now you can see The Batman’s new trailer.

On the 4th of March, only in theaters.

2WOHg74jbP (hashtag)TheBatmanpic.twitter.com

“It’s a strange feeling,” Pattinson said at a red carpet event in 2021. “I [had]moments when I was shooting when you just catch a glimpse of yourself in a reflection, and you’re like, ‘Wait, am I actually doing this? This is crazy!’ But it’s been really fun, and it’s been really exciting so far.”

Pattinson also admitted that moving around in his The Batman costume was difficult.

He did admit, however, that it was still a pleasure to wear.

“It’s difficult,” he explained, “because the suit does a lot of the work for you, but when you need to do some work, you have to really fight it.”

“However, putting it on is a very special feeling.”…

