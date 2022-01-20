In Chicago PD, who plays Anna?

In the Chicago PD, who plays Anna?

Carmela Zumbado, a Cuban-American actress who has appeared in a number of minor roles over the last decade, plays ANNA.

Zumbado also played Windi Stewart in two episodes of NCIS: New Orleans’ first season in 2015.

According to TV Over Mind, Zumbado is a first-generation American who grew up in Miami.

Her mother and father are Cuban immigrants.

On February 27, 1991, she entered this world.

In 2012, she made her first appearance on screen in an episode of America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back.

Following cameos in Identity Theft and Nexflix’s Bloodline in 2013, he appeared in Necessary Roughness and Graceland.

She then appeared as Susan in NCIS: Los Angeles and had a recurring role as Windi Stewart in NCIS: New Orleans.

She is currently starring in NBC’s Chicago PD as Anna Avalos.

Zumbado is a private person who keeps her personal life hidden from the public eye.

According to TV Over Mind, she enjoys playing the piano and has two sisters who are also actors.

She is an outspoken advocate for human rights and has spoken out against racism and LGBTQ(plus) rights on a number of occasions.

Zumbado enjoys reading and watching comedies in her spare time.

“I like Will Farrell type comedies,” she told Cryptic Rock.

I enjoy comedic pieces that are silly, light-hearted, and a lot of fun.

“I enjoy watching movies like Bridesmaids and Anchorman.

I enjoy films that make you feel good and allow you to escape for a while.”

She is also a firm believer in practicing kindness and frequently discusses it on her.

In 2021, Zumbado made her debut as Anna Avalos on Chicago PD.

According to Looper, Anna is a DEA informant whose true motives and loyalties are unknown.

When a drug deal goes wrong, Anna nearly runs over a fellow character and agrees to hand over important information as a result.

However, the information proves to be false, raising doubts about Anna’s allegiances.

Anna’s status as a full-time character on the Dick Wolf show is unknown at this time.

In any case, the Chicago One audience was wowed.