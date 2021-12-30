In comparison to previous years, the Duggar Family’s Christmas in 2021 looked a lot different.

In comparison to previous years, the Duggar Family’s Christmas in 2021 was very different.

The Duggar family adores Christmas because it is the ideal time to spend time with family, celebrate Jesus’ birth, and gather around with plenty of gifts and food.

But, partly because Josh Duggar’s trial ended in a guilty verdict, the Duggars’ 2021 celebration looked a lot different than previous years.

In comparison to previous years, here are some things that were noticed about the Duggar family’s Christmas in 2021.

Fans got an inside look into the Duggar family’s lavish holiday celebrations before their TV shows, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, were canceled.

When it came to Christmas, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar continued their ultra-religious ways.

While a typical family gathering might include stories about Santa Claus or The Grinch, the Duggars keep things sacred by telling the story of Christ’s birth.

They don’t seem to mention Santa.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were known for giving their children special Christmas snack bags.

Pickles and beef jerky would be included in these bags.

Jim Bob and Michelle also didn’t provide gifts for all 19 children when it came time to exchange gifts.

Jessa Duggar explained in an interview with In Touch that everyone draws a name and buys a gift for that person.

Of course, everyone in the family was invited to Jim Bob and Michelle’s house for the big party and annual ugly Christmas sweater party.

Jana Duggar’s Instagram captured the Duggar family’s Christmas in 2021.

As seen in one of Jana’s videos, the Duggars had a large Christmas tree, unlike previous years.

A number of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children, as well as their grandchildren, are seen gathering and opening gifts in other videos.

However, it’s unclear whether the family still chooses names for gifts.

Gifts piled high against the walls are visible in Jana’s videos, indicating that Jim Bob and Michelle may have gone a little overboard when shopping for the young grandchildren.

Furthermore, it does not appear that the older members of the Duggar family received the traditional snack bags.

And the feast for the entire family appeared to be bigger than ever.

The most important…

There are a LOT of people in the Duggar family, so here’s a complete guide. https://t.co/0TKivIQTcv — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) December 27, 2021