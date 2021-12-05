In comparison to the Netflix K-Drama, the original webtoon ‘Hellbound’ had a different ending.

Hellbound, the critically acclaimed Korean drama, began its life as a webtoon.

The webtoon was created in 2021 by director Yeon Sang-ho and writer Choi Gyu-seok.

The webtoon and K-drama both follow the same plot of a new world phenomenon in which “sinners” are condemned to hell as a result of a prophecy.

When Netflix approved Hellbound, director Yeon revealed that the webtoon was not completely finished.

The ending of the K-drama differs from that of the webtoon.

The original webtoon has 55 chapters, which Yeon and Choi later animated.

In order to bring the supernatural story to life, Yeon and his team had to cast the right actors and create the ideal setting.

Kim Hyun-joo, who portrays Min Hye-jin in the K-drama, was concerned after reading the webtoon.

“Because the characters’ facial expressions in the webtoon were so realistic, I was curious how the series would depict that,” Kim said in a Netflix interview.

“Will the characters lose their original personalities?” Kim wondered.

Yeon previously stated that finding the right actors was a crucial aspect of adapting the webtoon into a K-drama.

Yoo Ah-in portrayed Jung Jin-soo’s “ugly inner self” in the webtoon, and Hellbound is an almost perfect remake of the webtoon and animation, except for the ending.

” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ” ‘

.https:t.coHJWFbuzOre(hashtag)(hashtag)Hellbound(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflixpic.twitter.comrdTXUfihLt

What Is the New Truth Society and Arrowhead in ‘Hellbound?’

Fans were left with more questions than answers as the six-episode K-drama came to a close.

Baby Toughie survives, and a character from the afterlife or hell returns.

The ending of Hellbound differs from what was written in the webtoon.

“(Choi and I) decided on the webcomic’s ending from the start, so we talked about the series’ ending while we were working on the webcomic,” Yeon told The Korea Times.

“We brainstormed ways to maximize the benefits of having the story’s creator direct the series, and came up with the idea to use this ending exclusively for the series.”

“I considered how I should reveal the last scene,” Yeon told Herald POP, according to Soompi.

That isn’t the case…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.