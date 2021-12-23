In comparison to the original trilogy, the cast of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ was ‘barely rehearsed at all,’ according to Keanu Reeves.

In comparison to the original trilogy, the cast of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ was ‘barely rehearsed at all,’ says Keanu Reeves.

When word of a new Matrix film surfaced, fans were both intrigued and ecstatic.

Some speculated whether The Matrix Resurrections would be a continuation or a reboot.

Despite the fact that it is a sequel to the third film, the co-writer explained that it was also self-contained.

Interviews with the cast about their roles in the upcoming film have been conducted.

Keanu Reeves discussed the differences between The Matrix Resurrections and the original trilogy, mentioning that one significant difference was the amount of time the actors spent rehearsing before shooting.

When The Matrix was released in theaters in 1999, it had a huge cultural impact.

The sci-fi action film was well-received by audiences all over the world.

The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions were released in 2003, and the film grossed (dollar)463 million worldwide.

The success of the trilogy not only brought the actors enormous fame, but it also made various aspects of the franchise iconic.

Fans immediately associate The Matrix with black trench coats and sunglasses, for example.

Following the film’s success, the company that made the glasses released a limited-edition version.

Other costume designers were likely influenced by the protagonists’ futuristic wardrobe.

Specific filmmaking techniques, of course, would become iconic as well.

Other properties, for example, would pay homage to the film by re-creating the game-changing “bullet time” scene.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the next installment of the story, but they should be prepared for some changes.

Because Lana Wachowski is the only director, there will be stylistic and directional differences in the film.

The movie appeared more vibrant in the trailer, according to some viewers.

The fourth installment’s behind-the-scenes were also altered from the original film.

Keanu Reeves told IndieWire about his experiences on the set of The Matrix Resurrections.

The cast “barely rehearsed, if at all,” he said.

Keanu Reeves spent a few months training for the action sequences in The Matrix Resurrections.

But, according to the actor, Wachowski’s approach this time is different.

Initially, the director was more hands-on while remaining in front of the monitor.

Wachowski spent more time rehearsing The Matrix Resurrections than he did rehearsing The Matrix Resurrections.

Her primary worry was…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.