In comparison to WWE, Jonah (Bronson Reed) reveals the differences in promo freedom.

With appearances in Impact Wrestling and an upcoming appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Jonah, formerly known as WWE NXT’s Bronson Reed, is keeping busy these days.

Jonah was one of the most unexpected additions to the WWE roster this year, especially considering he had just been crowned NXT North American Champion a few weeks before.

Now he’s demonstrating his abilities in the ring as well as on the mic, and in an interview with Fightful Jonah, he discussed the differences between WWE promos and those seen in Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

“I’ve always wanted a lot more freedom.

I wasn’t shackled in NXT; you do have someone writing for you, but I was one of those guys who couldn’t just say something written on the page if it didn’t feel right to him,” Jonah explained.

“I was fortunate enough to be close enough to Hunter to be able to speak to him and tell him these things, and we were able to come to an agreement.”

“Now a lot of people believe in me.”

I’m not just a 350-pound hulk; I’m also a capable speaker.

If I am given the opportunity to speak, I make every effort to come up with something unique and memorable.

“It’s not so much about pushing boundaries as it is about saying something that is a little dig that people will remember,” Jonah explained.

“I’ve only just been on the road with New Japan and IMPACT for the past few weeks, and I did my first independent show in three years, and it’s been great to actually speak to the fans again,” Jonah said.

“Obviously, the way NXT television worked was that we were in the same place every week, with a lot of the same fans, as you can see.”

It’s great because they’re a dedicated fan base, but it’s also nice to see people from other states and know that “Ah, yeah, they’re watching and know who I am.”

Jonah appears to be having a great time in Impact and NJPW, and he’ll be back at NJPW Strong on December 9th.

