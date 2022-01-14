In connection with the ‘Rust’ investigation, Alec Baldwin surrenders his phone to authorities.

In the ‘Rust’ investigation, Alec Baldwin surrenders his phone to authorities.

According to multiple reports, Alec Baldwin has finally handed over his cell phone to authorities investigating the fatal shooting on his film Rust, weeks after a search warrant was issued.

“This morning, Alec voluntarily handed over his phone to the authorities so that they could complete their investigation.

But this isn’t about his phone, and he hasn’t received any calls.

In a statement, Baldwin’s civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, said, “Alec did nothing wrong.”

While Baldwin was the one who fired the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, the tragic incident was not his fault, according to Dyer.

“It’s clear that he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions at the time of the tragic accident.”

The real mystery is how live rounds ended up on the set in the first place.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office told ET earlier this week that they had made multiple attempts to retrieve Baldwin’s phone but had been unsuccessful.

When Baldwin “did not immediately provide his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant” issued by a Santa Fe County Magistrate judge on Dec.

The Sheriff’s Office then reached out to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office for assistance.”

Following that, the DA’s Office “began working with Mr.

Due to jurisdictional concerns, the Sheriff’s Office was advised by the District Attorney’s Office that the District Attorney “would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis.”

The Sheriff’s Office continues, “On Dec.

“The District Attorney’s Office was in negotiations with Mr.

“To date, the cell phone has not been turned over to authorities,” according to Baldwin’s attorney, “who obtained consent to retrieve the phone and its contents.”

Authorities wanted to seize Baldwin’s phone, as well as his emails, social media accounts, deleted content, text messages, internet history, access to cloud drives, contacts, phone numbers, addresses, call logs, and more, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Detective Alexandria Hancock stated in an affidavit filed with the warrant that investigators were looking for Baldwin’s phone as well as any evidence.

