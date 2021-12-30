In Corrupted Malice State, the Master Sword from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Was Almost Usable.

In the Corrupted Malice State, the Master Sword from ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Was Almost Usable.

In The Legend of Zelda, the Master Sword is almost as iconic as Link himself.

In Hyrule, it shines as the blade that will defeat evil.

While waiting in the Korok Forest before the Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword appears to be a little battered.

The blade has been stained by Ganon’s Malice, cracked, and its colors have been muted, and it no longer looks like itself.

And Nintendo was on the verge of allowing players to use it in this tainted state.

While many fans assumed the darkened parts of the blade were due to rust, Nintendo had other plans.

Nintendo revealed that the Master Sword was actually “covered in Malice” on page 167 of the Breath of the Wild book “Creating a Champion.”

Malice manifests itself as a pulsing purple and black corruption that blankets Hyrule and the Divine Beasts Vah Ruta, Vah Rudania, Vah Medoh, and Vah Naboris.

Link had fought countless Guardians to protect Princess Zelda at Fort Hateno when he fell 100 years before awakening at the start of Breath of the Wild.

“During the Great Calamity, it was damaged during the Guardians’ assault as Link fled with Princess Zelda,” the book says.

“After Link was defeated in battle, Zelda returned the sword to its pedestal in the Korok Forest, where it could heal.”

Nintendo, on the other hand, may have had other ideas for Link’s restoration of the Master Sword’s full power.

The book “Creating a Champion” depicted the blade in various states of development.

A weapon in the game is the ‘Covered in Malice’ Master Sword.

The only way to use the damaged Master Sword is through BOTW mods, as the official release only intended for it to appear in cutscenes.

The damaged weapon has no description and only deals one damage because Nintendo cut it so early in development.

“The sheathing noise is slightly different” from the regular Master Sword, according to GameSpot.

Around 1:46, the video darts.

The difference, according to them, is due to the game’s E3 2016 build.

They demonstrate how the sound effect works by showing clips of Link fighting Ice Keese.

Nintendo planned for the Master Sword to be a more complex weapon, according to “Creating a Champion.”

The blade is described as’slightly damaged,”medium damage,’ and’medium damage (plus) covered in Malice.’

This could point to an additional Breath of the Wild story mission.

It’s possible that Nintendo…

