In Dancing on Ice 2022, who is Liberty Poole?

EVEN THOUGH she failed to find love, Liberty Poole was the most popular contestant on Love Island 2021.

On Dancing On Ice 2022, the Blonde Bombshell has traded in her bikini for a pair of skates.

Liberty Poole, a former Nando’s waitress and marketing student turned reality star, is 22 years old.

She rose to fame after appearing on Love Island 2021, where she was from Birmingham.

She quickly became a fan favorite on the show and quickly paired up with Jake Cornish.

Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be, and the couple broke up in the final days of the series, despite being on track to win the show.

Since the end of Love Island, Liberty has been very busy.

The reality star and Influencer is estimated to be worth £1.7 million in 2022.

Liberty signed a £1 million deal with fashion brand In The Style when she left the villa, and she has since signed four more major brand deals.

She went on to become the face of Lola’s Lashes, as well as a six-figure deal with Skinny Tan and a five-figure deal with Boux Avenue.

Liberty is currently single and concentrating on her work rather than her personal life.

“To be honest,” she told OK! Magazine, “I’m happy being single.”

I believe I went into Love Island in search of love, believing that was what I required.

“And then I discovered something even better.”

“There’s not a lot going on in the love life department,” she continued.

I’m currently quite busy, so I don’t have a lot of spare time.

“But I also don’t feel ready because I’m so focused on myself right now that I don’t want any distractions from my happiness.”

Liberty can be found at @libertypoolex on Instagram.

She had 7K followers before appearing on Love Island, but by 2022 she had 1.5 million.

Liberty also shares her heart on Twitter, where she goes by the handle @Liberty__Poole.