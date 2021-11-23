In December 2021, everything will be on Amazon Prime.

Following the addition of Season 3 of Hanna and the premiere of The Wheel of Time, based on the sprawling Robert Jordan fantasy series, to Amazon Prime Video’s content catalogue in November, the streaming service is treating subscribers to even more new additions in December 2021.

New content coming to IMDb TV, which is available for free without a Prime membership, will be included in the Prime Video content.

The highly anticipated biographical drama Being The Ricardos is among the titles subscribers can expect to see.

The drama, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, centers on Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, stars of I Love Lucy.

Original titles such as With Love, a romantic comedy series written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, The Expanse’s sixth and final season, and the Riz Amed and Octavia Spencer-starring sci-fi thriller Encounter will be added to the Prime Video library.

Viewers can watch everything from Alex Rider Season 2 to Sarah Hyland’s Play-Doh Squished, as well as a new season of UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, on IMDb TV.

Amazon Prime members get access to Amazon’s streaming content as a perk of their membership, which also includes free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some areas.

By clicking here, you can sign up for a subscription.

Prime Music and Prime Reading are also available to Prime subscribers.

Amazon Prime costs (dollar)119 for a year or (dollar)12.99 per month.

For (dollar)8.99 per month, you can get just Prime Video.

See what’s coming to Prime Video and IMDb TV in December by scrolling down.

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in December 2021