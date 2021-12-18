In December, Kim Kardashian wakes up her children in a spectacular manner.

Kim Kardashian wants her four children to start their days off right.

On her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the 41-year-old makeup mogul gave fans a glimpse into her family’s morning routine.

Kim shared a video of Philip Cornish, a GRAMMY-winning producer and writer, playing the piano in her living room next to a white-lit Christmas tree.

“Good morning! @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano every morning during the month of December to wake up the kids,” Kim captioned the video.

The opulent alarm clock is most likely the work of Kim’s ex, Kanye West, who has previously collaborated with Cornish.

North, 8, and Chicago, 3, are Kim’s daughters; Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, are Kanye’s sons.

Kim first requested a divorce from Kanye in February.

She also filed documents last week to be declared legally single and to have her last name changed to “West.”

Kanye has been vocal about his desire to romantically reconcile with his wife of six years, Kim, as she moves on with comedian Pete Davidson.

“I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly,” Drake sang while performing “Runaway” with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert last week.

During a November interview, he also expressed his desire to stay with his wife.

“My children wish for their parents to remain married.

He said while on Drink Champs, “I want us to be together.”

“However, if you look at the media, you’ll notice that this isn’t what they’re promoting.”

They want it to be a brand-new wedding, episode, and television show.

Then they have people in my wife’s ear from all sides.”

Kim also treated her four children to a private screening of the animated film Sing 2 over the weekend, in addition to the decadent wake-up call.

There were large balloon displays, a karaoke stage, and much more.

Check out the video below for more from the family.

