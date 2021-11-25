In December, the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ will return with a fan favorite guest host.

In December, the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ will welcome back a fan favorite guest host.

The Wendy Williams Show’s fans have reason to rejoice.

While Williams is still unable to host her show due to her ongoing battle with Graves’ Disease and a thyroid condition, she has announced the latest round of guest hosts, which includes fan favorite Sherri Shepherd.

Shepherd announced on Twitter that she would be hosting The Wendy Williams Show again in the week of December.

13th.

Shepherd had previously guest-hosted in early November, and her episodes received a 0.9 rating, up 13% from the week before.

The Wendy Williams Show is now tied for third place among daytime syndicated talk shows, alongside The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

BREAKING NEWS: Guess who’ll be hosting The @WendyWilliams Show again the week of December 13th?

@NYDailyNews has details on my return! (hashtag)WendyWilliams(hashtag)SherriShepherdhttps:t.cooCrS3KvgRz

Williams recently updated fans on her health, revealing that it is still unclear when she will be able to return to television. Williams used her show’s Instagram account to update fans on her health, expressing how much she missed them while guest hosts like Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, and Michael Rappaport filled in.

Williams began her post with, “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!”

“My health has been a hot topic, as everyone knows.”

I’m progressing, but it’s just one of those things that takes longer than we anticipated.

I’m an older woman who knows enough to listen to her doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as everyone agrees that I’m ready.”

“I want to thank my entire team, as well as our guest hosts, for stepping up and filling in for me while I’m away,” Williams continued.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to Debmar-Mercury and our respective stations for their patience and support as I work my way back.”

I’d like to express my gratitude to my fans first and foremost.

I’ve heard your prayers and read your comments, and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude!”

“You are everything to me,” she continued, addressing her fans directly.

I enjoy spending my mornings with you all, and I’m working hard to get back to work, but Wendy needs to focus on Wendy right now.

I appreciate you taking the time to watch.”

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Guest Host in December