In ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Clancy Brown reveals that Kurt never learns Dexter’s true identity.

In ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Clancy Brown reveals that Kurt never discovers Dexter’s true identity.

Dexter: New Blood introduced a new and terrifying serial killer to Dexter fans.

Kurt Caldwell, played by Clancy Brown, is the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake and appears to be a good citizen.

Dexter soon discovers, however, that Kurt is a serial killer who preys on unwitting female victims.

Dexter and Kurt begin a cat-and-mouse game.

Kurt, on the other hand, thinks Dexter is “Jim Lindsay” the entire time, according to Brown in an interview.

Dexter discovers Kurt is a dangerous serial killer in Dexter: New Blood Episode 7.

Kurt also realizes that Dexter was responsible for the death of his son, Matt Caldwell.

Between the two of them, a cat-and-mouse game begins.

Kurt is arrested for Iris’ murder but manages to talk his way out of it.

Kurt seeks vengeance on Dexter’s son Harrison in episode 8.

Dexter is kidnapped by his henchman Elric Kane.

Kurt intends to entice Harrison to his cabin in the woods, where he will murder his son while Dexter stands by and watches.

Kurt’s plans, fortunately, do not pan out.

Kurt, on the other hand, is still alive and kicking.

In the revival, Kurt proves himself to be a worthy opponent for Dexter.

Clancy Brown’s portrayal of the new “big bad” in Dexter: New Blood has received a lot of praise from fans.

Kurt is astute enough to get away with murder for years, but he never figures out that Dexter is concealing his true identity.

Brown said on The Rich Eisen Show, “My character thinks he’s pretty hot stuff, and maybe he’s killed a few people, but nothing compared to Dexter.”

“My guy isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer.”

He never refers to him as Dexter until the very end.

He hasn’t made the connection — he refers to him as Jim and believes he is Jim.”

Brown went on to say, “He doesn’t realize he’s sitting across from someone who has killed 150 people on camera.”

In Dexter: New Blood, Kurt has no idea who he’s dealing with.

Perhaps that’s why he and Elric misjudged Dexter so badly in episode 8.

Kurt is a good villain, but he’s no Trinity Killer.

At the very least, there are fans…

