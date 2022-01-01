In Disney’s new Star Wars TV spin-off The Book of Bobba Fett, Harrison Ford, 79,’films scenes to return as Han Solo.’

Fans of STAR WARS have been sent into orbit by reports that Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Han Solo in Disney’s upcoming TV spin-off.

The 79-year-old actor is said to have spent three days filming in London for a cameo appearance in the Book of Boba Fett’s final episode.

He allegedly took time off from filming the fifth Indiana Jones film to work on the scenes, in which he will be digitally aged.

Last week, Disney(plus) premiered the first of seven episodes about bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Although Han Solo was killed in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the new scenes take place before that.

“It’s a dream come true,” said fan George Friend last night.

In 1977, Ford made his film debut as Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo in George Lucas’ classic Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The story follows Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, a feared bounty hunter and crime lord.

The series transports viewers to the planet of Tatooine, where they are greeted by Matt Berry (The IT Crowd) as a droid in the first episode, which was streamed this week.