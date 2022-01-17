In drought-stricken California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed “celebrity clowns” for the number of bathrooms they use.

Fighting climate change is one of the many causes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are passionate about.

However, they’ve been chastised in the past for flying on private planes after speaking about how everyone should do their part to reduce carbon emissions.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being chastised once more, but this time for the number of bathrooms they have in their California mansion while the state is experiencing a drought and enforcing water restrictions.

The property Meghan and Harry bought in the summer of 2020 is known as “The Chateau,” and it is located in the Montecito section of Santa Barbara County.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, and Oprah Winfrey are among their famous neighbors.

The mansion of the Sussexes is 18,000 square feet and sits on five acres.

There’s a library, a sauna, a wine cellar, a game room, a gym, tennis courts, and an arcade on the premises.

Because of what the couple has said about climate change, the home has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, which has prompted one commentator to call them out.

In a piece for The Telegraph written by Shane Watson about celebrities downsizing from mansions, Prince Harry and Meghan were referred to as “clowns.”

“The easiest way to spot a celebrity clown, or at least one of the ways,” she wrote, “is that they live in a 16-bathroom house with two of them and two under five (see the Sussexes).”

“As you may know — but just in case you didn’t — Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home has seven more bathrooms than bedrooms.

That’s nine en-suites, plus another seven conveniences strategically placed.

It was always an absurd number of bathrooms, but now that California is in the midst of a drought and water restrictions are in place, the lunacy of this type of empty-room living is looking even more clownish than before.”

“Let’s just take a moment to consider those redundant rooms,” Watson continued.

There are probably no more than four bathrooms in regular use, including the nanny’s.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has been chastised for their excessive bathroom usage.

“Every single raindrop that falls from the heavens…,” Prince Harry said at the launch of the streaming platform WaterBear.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.