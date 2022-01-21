In ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ Jim Carrey improvised the most memorable joke.

Perhaps Jim Carrey isn’t as popular today as he once was.

But there’s no denying that he’s a comedy legend.

His rubber-faced, manic comic sensibility influenced an entire generation.

His classic films, such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective — a role he nearly lost to a surprising Ghostbusters star — have such a distinct presence on screen, bolstered by Carrey’s stand-up comedy background.

In fact, some fans may be unaware that he improvised one of his most famous jokes in Dumb and Dumber, one of his most popular films.

Carrey struggled to find success in Hollywood throughout the 1980s.

Early films include Francis Ford Coppola’s Peggy Sue Got Married and Clint Eastwood’s The Dead Pool.

Carrey’s biggest breaks, however, turned out to be on TV.

He broke into Hollywood with the short-lived series The Duck Factory, and a few years later, Fox’s sketch comedy series In Living Color gave him a chance to shine.

Carrey, who had established himself as a standout on In Living Color, used his celebrity to land another role as a leading man.

In 1994, he had three hit comedies in a row.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective made him famous in February, and The Mask followed suit a few months later.

Finally, Carrey’s year came to a close with the release of Dumb and Dumber, which earned him a (dollar)7 million paycheck and cemented his status as one of the world’s most famous comedians.

Carrey’s incredible year could be attributed to pure luck, but the actor put his heart and soul into each project.

Carrey was an integral creative voice in making Dumb and Dumber as funny as possible, according to his Dumb and Dumber co-star Jeff Daniels.

Time and time again, he collaborated with Daniels and directors Bobby and Peter Farrelly to elevate a joke.

Carrey would occasionally surprise them with some improv, according to Daniels of GQ.

“There were a few times when Jim would go off the rails.

And one of the few was, ‘You want to hear the most annoying sound in the world?’ That was in the middle of a take, what was he doing? ‘Eeeeehhh,’ and then he did it, and I just repeated what he was doing, because when in doubt, Jim repeats himself.

And then there’s…

