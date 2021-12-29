In ‘Emily in Paris,’ Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo have a cute IRL bromance; ‘I’ve Got a Bro For Life’

In ‘Emily in Paris,’ Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo have an adorable IRL bromance; ‘I’ve Got a Bro For Life’

‘I’ve Got a Bro For Life,’ says Lucien Laviscount.

Lucien Laviscount and Lucas Bravo are two-thirds of a love triangle in Emily in Paris.

Off-screen, their friendship is less complicated and more adorable.

The actors formed a long-lasting bond while filming season 2 of Netflix’s romantic comedy series.

Laviscount and Bravo gushed about their bromance in a recent interview, revealing what they have in common and how they spent time on set together.

[Warning: Minor Emily in Paris Season 2 spoilers follow.]

Emily meets Alfie (Laviscount), a cynical British banker who becomes her French class partner in Season 2 of Emily in Paris.

Unlike Emily, Alfie is uninterested in Paris, and the two initially clash.

When Gabriel (Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) develop feelings for each other and begin dating, Emily is able to take a break from her drama.

The peace, of course, does not last long.

Without knowing anything about Gabriel and Emily’s past, Alfie bonds with Gabriel overftbol (a.k.a. soccer).

This causes problems for Emily, especially when Alfie discovers the truth.

Thankfully, the revelation has no effect on Alfie’s relationship with Emily or his friendship with Gabriel.

Even so

Given how close Emily came to confessing her true feelings for Gabriel in the finale, things are bound to get messy in season 3.

Thankfully, Bravo and Laviscount’s real-life friendship appears to be less tumultuous.

The two explained to Brief Take how Emily’s presence in Paris aided them in forming a beautiful bromance, as seen above.

According to Laviscount, Bravo, a Frenchman, was the one who introduced his British co-star to life in Paris.

“He whisked me away to Paris.”

“I’ve got a bro for life in that,” Laviscount said.

“I’m about to enter his world.”

I appreciate it, Mr.

“As Gabriel, you did an amazing job.”

According to Bravo, Laviscount was a “perfect addition” to the cast, adding much-needed variety.

“I’ve always loved England,” Bravo continued, “the sarcasm, humor, and subtlety.”

“Seeing Paris through his eyes was so much fun.

“I felt like I’d found a brother.”

Gabriel and Alfie became friends because they both love soccer, but Laviscount and Bravo have a diverse set of interests.

“It’s all about food, art, and music…

Lucas, I believe, has a fantastic film mind.”

We talked about a lot of movies because he has so many that I’ve never seen before,”…

Infosurhoy provides a quick update on the entertainment world.

Emily in Paris is back in 16 days, which is how long I’ll be staring at these photos of actor Lucas Bravo.

(Photo courtesy of @VanityFair’s Nick Riley Bentham) pic.twitter.com/Ju2QUt1T52

6 December 2021, Netflix (@netflix)

allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/RPs257FsrIc?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allow

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy