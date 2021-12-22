In Emily in Paris, who plays Sylvie?

Emily in Paris season one premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020, and despite the internet’s desire to despise it, viewers can’t get enough of it.

Lily Collins stars in the rom-com-lite series, but who plays Emily’s cold, mean boss Sylvie?

Despite all the clichés, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 58, plays Emily’s boss Sylvie, and she is the epitome of French chic.

She is the daughter of French film star Philippe Leroy, and was born in Rome in 1963.

She is best known for her role in the film Les Possédés, starring Isabelle Huppert and about a group of young anarchists plotting a political revolution.

Philippine was most recently seen in the TV show Call My Agent!

The Netflix original series follows the agents of ASK, a Parisian talent agency, as they try to keep their star clients happy while keeping their company afloat.

The series features a stellar cast of British, American, and French actors.

Lucas has appeared on French television shows such as Sous Le Soleil De Saint-Tropez, TOC, and Plus Belle La Vie.

He plays Gabriel, Emily’s attractive neighbor who runs into her on a regular basis in Emily In Paris.

He quickly becomes a friend and a potential love interest for her.

Ashley is best known for her work on Broadway, where she played Tuptim in The King and I and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, for which she received a Tony nomination.

She is best known for her role in Netflix’s Tales Of The City on the small screen.

She plays Mindy, a twenty-something au pair living in Paris who meets Emily by chance and becomes her best friend, on Emily In Paris.

Camille is a French actress and model who has appeared in the French miniseries The Disappearance and the crime drama Capitaine Marleau.

Her character, Camille, meets Emily at a flower stand outside her new flat and becomes her new friend on the show.

Emily In Paris season two will premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2021.

Emily is still parading through the streets of Paris with her friends Camille and Mindy in the second season’s highly anticipated trailer, which was released on November 18, 2021.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.