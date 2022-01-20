In Encanto, who plays Mirabel?

Encanto, a Disney film released in 2021, was an instant hit with fans, with many relating to the film’s Columbian cultural roots.

Mirabel and her family live in the Encanto, a magical place hidden in the Colombian mountains.

Mirabel is known in Encanto as the vivacious young woman who lacks the magical ability that her other relatives possess.

Mirabel devotes her heart and soul to saving Casa Madrigal, solving problems and making friends along the way with the ultimate goal of making the world a safer place for everyone.

Encanto is a Spanish word that means “charm,” “glamor,” “spell,” and “magic.”

Stephanie Beatriz gives Mirabel a voice.

Beatriz, an American actress, was born on February 10, 1981.

She has appeared in several productions over the years, including In the Heights, Short Term 12, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which she played Rosa Diaz.

Encanto, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, and American Dad are among the films in which Beatriz has provided voice work.

She also played Sonia Ramirez on Modern Family from 2013 to 2019.

Mara Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, and Angie Cepeda are among the cast members of Encanto.

Encanto’s song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, was revealed to be Disney’s highest-charting song since 1995 on January 19, 2022.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It has now surpassed Frozen’s 2013 classic, “Let It Go,” by Idina Menzel, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts.

Vanessa Williams’ 1995 hit “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas reached No. 1 before the success of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The Lion King’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” written by Elton John, reached No. 1 the year before.

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the other members of the Encanto cast perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”