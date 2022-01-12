Jason Pelham’s job as a Lieutenant might be jeopardized in Episode 11 of Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire.’

Jason Pelham’s job as Lieutenant could be jeopardized in Episode 11 of Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire.’

Season 10 Episode 11 of Chicago Fire is eagerly anticipated by fans of NBC’s One Chicago.

In the most recent episode of the show, more of newcomer Jason Pelham appears.

He’s probably feeling the pressure now that he’s been promoted to lieutenant.

Sadly, Pelham’s situation appears to go awry in the new episode.

Is his position as a lieutenant in jeopardy?

One of the show’s saddest moments occurred when Matt Casey left Chicago Fire in Season 10.

Casey’s fans adored him, and they expect him to return in some capacity in the future.

A position as a lieutenant of Truck 81 became available after his departure.

A newcomer to Firehouse 51, Jason Pelham, swooped in to prove his worth.

In Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9, Chief Wallace Boden announced that Pelham would permanently replace Casey.

“I’m impressed by your leadership on Truck 81 and in the firehouse,” Boden told Pelham.

Pelham was offered a full-time lieutenant position on Truck 81, which he accepted.

Prior to Pelham, Boden and Kelly Severide predicted Stella Kidd would return and take the job.

She was unable to compete because of her obligations with Girls on Fire.

Jason Pelham is very serious about his new position as lieutenant.

He may, however, be in trouble in Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 11.

In the preview for the new episode, a firefighter is electrocuted, and Wallace Boden informs Pelham.

“A firefighter was injured on your call,” Boden tells Pelham sternly.

The narrator says, “It’s your fault.”

Pelham doubts that he ordered the firefighter to approach the potentially lethal scene in the next scene.

“There wasn’t a site line,” Pelham says off-camera.

“I didn’t give her that order.”

“Are we sure Pelham’s in the clear on this?” Stella Kidd privately asks Kelly Severide in another scene.

Finally, the preview ends with Boden in a room full of firefighters from Firehouse 51.

“Did anybody see what happened?” he wonders aloud.

Based on the preview, viewers are unaware of the entire scenario at this time.

Pelham’s new lieutenant position, however, is clearly jeopardized because of a decision that resulted in the serious injury of another firefighter.

This may shatter the newcomer’s self-assurance.

Jason Pelham isn’t the only one who needs to worry…

