In Episode 5 of ‘1883’, a major character’s death shocks fans.

The Yellowstone prequel 1883 hasn’t shied away from death in its first four episodes.

As they embark on their perilous journey, the Dutton family and those they are traveling with are surrounded by death.

However, no major characters were killed off in the series until episode 5, and the character death in yesterday’s episode was particularly painful.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of 1883, titled “The Fangs of Freedom.”]

So far, 1883 has seen a lot of death, but it’s also seen the blossoming of a romance between two young travelers.

Elsa Dutton attracted the attention of a cowboy named Ennis, who decided to join her party.

In episode 4, Ennis and Elsa flirted with each other before kissing.

The couple took their relationship to the next level in episode 5.

Furthermore, Elsa confessed her love for Ennis.

It was even more cruel and tragic to see Ennis die in 1883 Episode 5 after this love affair began.

During a fight with bandits, the cowboy was shot and killed.

While dying on the ground, Ennis confessed his love for Elsa to James Dutton.

Elsa’s grief turned to rage.

Elsa shot and killed the man who murdered her lover, and the teaser for episode 6 suggests that she will continue down a dark path.

In 1883, actor Eric Nelson portrayed Ennis.

Nelson had no idea that his character’s story would end in tragedy from the beginning.

He talked about Ennis’ heartbreaking ending and what it means for Elsa in an interview with TV Insider.

“It was definitely gut-punching, and I didn’t see it coming, which I think is what makes it great television,” Nelson told the outlet. “To see the trajectory my death pushes Elsa to become and where she goes, it’s crucial.”

“I couldn’t be upset because it made sense in the context of the story and was crucial to Elsa’s character, so I couldn’t be disappointed, as much as I hoped Ennis would see it through.”

It’s a lovely death and a lovely moment, and I’m just glad I was able to portray it.”

