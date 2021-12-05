In Episode 5 of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Angela and Molly are likely to be suspicious of this one Iron Lake resident.

Angela and Molly Are Probably Suspicious of This One Iron Lake Resident in Episode 5 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’

It’s hard to believe Dexter: New Blood is almost finished.

On Sunday, December 5th, the fifth episode will air.

There will be only five episodes remaining after that.

So far, it’s clear that the people of Iron Lake, New York, have their own secrets.

There is more than one serial killer loose in the neighborhood.

Angela and Molly have reason to distrust this upstanding Iron Lake resident.

Dexter has settled down in the small town of Iron Lake, New York in Dexter: New Blood.

In the first episode, he snaps and murders Matt Caldwell, the first time he has done so in a decade.

In Iron Lake, however, Dexter isn’t the only murderer.

For quite some time, Chief of Police Angela Bishop has been looking into the disappearances of young girls in Iron Lake.

Iris, her childhood friend, vanished without a trace.

A mysterious masked man is kidnapping young women and holding them in a cabin, according to Dexter: New Blood.

Following that, he releases them and shoots them down as they attempt to flee.

Kurt Caldwell has been speculated as the mysterious masked shooter by many fans.

Kurt “helping” a green-haired young woman by offering her a job in Episode 4 almost confirmed this.

He lures her to a cabin that looks eerily similar to the one where the first kidnapping victim was held captive at the end of the episode.

So far in the series, Kurt has acted strangely enough.

Following the disappearance of his son, Matt Caldwell, it appeared that he would go to any length to locate him.

He then told Dexter in episode 3 that he had received a FaceTime call from Matt, confirming his existence.

Dexter, of course, knows this has to be a lie because he personally murdered Matt.

Kurt allegedly lied about the FaceTime call because the police investigation threatened to reveal his own crimes, according to fans.

“I believe Kurt is lying about the FaceTime conversation.

He doesn’t want the search team to go to the caves because he’s hiding something,” a Reddit user speculated.

Is it possible that it’s the bodies of his assailants?

"H is for Hero" is the fourth episode, and Angela brings…

