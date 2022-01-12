In Episode 5, ‘Their Banter Is Just Fun,’ the producer of ‘This Is Us’ Season 6 reveals that fans will see more of Nicky and Edie’s romance.

Fans of This Is Us have finally found out who Nicky will marry in the future: Edie, a flight attendant.

Fans are now wondering if the couple’s romance will be explored in Season 6 of This Is Us.

Fortunately, one of the show’s producers revealed that Nicky and Edie will be getting a lot more attention in the future.

[This article contains spoilers for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, “One Giant Leap.”]

In This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, Rebecca and Miguel took Nicky on a road trip to see Sally, his long-lost love.

The trio discovered Sally had a husband when they arrived at her home.

A tense dinner ensued, complete with heartfelt confessions and heartbreaking revelations.

In the end, however, it was clear that Nicky and Sally were not meant to be together.

Nicky had been thinking about Sally for 50 years, and it had given him hope.

He and Rebecca and Miguel left Sally’s house with a new outlook on life after finally getting closure.

Nicky then made the decision to leave California and return to the east coast.

Nicky also met Edie, a flight attendant, while on the plane at the end of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2.

The show then flashed forward in time, revealing that Edie, now Nicky’s wife, is the one driving the white car to Kevin’s house.

Outside, Nicky and his wife exchange greetings and kisses.

(hashtag)ThisIsUsFinalChapter(hashtag)ThisIsUspic.twitter.comirjmZOeDGH

After the premiere of This Is Us Season 6 Episode 2, director and producer Kay Oyegun and writer Kevin Falls spoke with Entertainment Weekly about everything that happened in “One Giant Leap,” including the reveal that Nicky marries Edie.

They also discussed how much of Edie’s final season will be seen by viewers.

“She fits right in,” Oyegun said.

“Every time you see Nicky, you’ll see Edie,” says the narrator.

That is exactly what we said to her.

‘You’re his wife now,’ we say.

So you’re around whenever he is.’ She’s now a member of the Pearson family.”

“What we love so much about these people who marry into the Pearsons — the Beth perspective, the Miguel perspective, the Toby perspective, and now…,” the producer continued.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.