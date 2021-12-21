In Episode 7 of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Kurt Caldwell’s strategy was revealed.

In Episode 7 of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ Kurt Caldwell’s strategy was finally revealed.

Kurt Caldwell, the villainous masked gunman in Dexter: New Blood, was predicted by Dexter fans quite early on.

However, until episode 7, the reason for Kurt’s unusual behavior has remained a mystery.

Fans now understand why Kurt murders his victims in such a specific way.

However, there are a few questions about Kurt’s methods that have yet to be answered.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 spoilers.]

Kurt has a distinct method of operation: he spots a young runaway passing through Iron Lake and offers her food, money, or some other “kind” gesture.

Kurt then lures the woman back to his cabin, where he holds her captive and keeps an eye on her.

Kurt gets into a euphoric mood while he has a victim locked up.

Kurt goes to the bar and dances with the bartender to Del Shannon’s “Runaway.”

Kurt eventually lets go of his prisoner, only to shoot her in the back with a rifle as she attempts to flee.

The seventh episode of Dexter: New Blood featured a flashback of a young Kurt killing his first victim.

Iris, Angela’s friend, was the unfortunate victim.

Kurt picks up Iris, who is planning to flee Iron Lake, and takes her in his truck.

Iris, on the other hand, is enraged when Kurt suggests that he take her home.

When Iris tries to get out of the truck, she bites Kurt’s hand, causing a fight.

Iris manages to get away from the truck and begins running, but Kurt shoots her in the back.

This explains Kurt’s peculiar strategy of shooting his victims as they flee.

Kurt specifically targets women who try to take advantage of him or refuse his assistance, according to Executive Producer Scott Reynolds, in an interview with TV Fanatic.

“If he gives them money and they leave town, they’ve already left town,” says the narrator.

Everything will be fine if he offers them a job and they accept it — we did have a sequence where someone accepted the job, perhaps Susan was that person — Reynolds said.

How long has Kurt been in the dark?

“However, if they try to hook him because they think he’s a good deal, things will change for him.”

