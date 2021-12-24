In Episode 8, ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 foreshadowed Emhyr’s identity.

The elusive Emhyr var Emreis was one of the biggest revelations in The Witcher Season 2.

Nilfgaard’s emperor seizes control of the continent and searches the land for Ciri at all costs.

Emhyr’s fascination with Cintra’s Lion Cub has been a mystery since the first season.

The reveal of Emhyr’s identity in The Witcher Season 2 was foreshadowed in the finale episode.

Fans will have to go back in time to see how showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased them in the episode.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of The Witcher.]

The Emperor of Nilfgaard, also known as the White Flame, rules over Nilfgaard’s path of destruction.

Fans and the main characters were left in the dark about his appearance, identity, and backstory.

The second season’s very last scene revealed who is behind the Continent’s most feared enemy.

Duny, Ciri’s father, is actually Emhyr.

In season 1, he was first introduced at Pavetta’s banquet.

Duny was cursed to have the appearance of a porcupine human at the time.

The curse was broken by Pavetta’s love and Calanthe’s acceptance of the marriage.

Duny and Pavetta were killed at sea, according to The Witcher storyline.

Ciri’s parents were aware of her bloodline and prophecy, which altered the story in The Witcher Season 2.

Duny’s survival remains a mystery, as does why he wants his daughter back.

“We are a superpower.”

Hissrich spoke about the decision to reveal Emhyr’s identity during Netflix’s The Witcher: Unlocked event.

To understand Nilfgaard’s intentions with Ciri, it was necessary to introduce Emhyr’s.

While Voleth Meir possessed Ciri, Hissrich explains, the identity of the White Knight was subtly hinted at.

In The Witcher Season 2 finale, Ciri is trapped in an illusion created by Voleth Meir.

Ciri reconnects with her family through the illusion.

Geralt and the other witchers attempt to return Ciri to reality in order to prevent Voleth Meir from using her abilities to create monoliths and monsters.

Ciri’s loved ones begin to fall apart as she begins to break free from the illusion.

Ciri’s father Duny does not turn to ash as Pavetta does.

Her entire family is presumed to be deceased.

However, because Duny remained unharmed, it alluded to the fact that…

