In fan art, Marvel characters are transformed into iconic Disney villains.

In fan art, Marvel characters are reimagined as iconic Disney villains.

Marvel Comics’ colorful collection of superheroes is one of the many franchises that the Disney conglomerate owns.

The comic characters were adapted by Disney into what is now known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which captivated audiences and set box office records.

Disney’s heroes and villains also have a devoted following.

It’s possible to make magic when you combine the two franchises with fan art.

That was the case when an Instagram user posted a series of Marvel heroes dressed as Disney villains.

Anastasia Ivanova, a self-taught artist, has posted six pieces of fan art featuring Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Captain America, Winter Soldier, Agatha Harkness, and Doctor Strange on Instagram.

What’s particularly impressive about the artwork is how closely Ivanova depicts each character to their Disney counterpart.

The stars of the big screen and streaming series are well-known, but they still bring each Disney villain to life in a fresh, new way.

Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia) shared this.

Maleficent is played by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Ivanova even has a character scoreboard to put each creation in context once it’s been published.

Dr. Maleficent follows Scarlet WitchMaleficent.

Facilier, Hades, Captain Hook, Jafar, and Mother Gothel are among the characters who appear in the film.

While Wanda Maximoff’s hex magic burns in the background, Scarlet Witch wears Maleficent’s signature forehead horns and ravens.

Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia) shared this.

Dr. Sam Wilson is the former Falcon and current Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Princess and the Frog’s accompanist.

In a purple-toned jacket and black top hat, Anthony Mackie plays the voodoo doctor.

With his left eye, he’s even winking at the audience.

Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia) shared this.

Captain Hook is played by Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson’s co-star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Bucky’s Vibranium arm has been replaced with a hook for the titular captain, and both characters are missing limbs.

Sebastian Stan is also regrowing his beard to match Captain Hook’s swashbuckling style.

Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia) shared this.

Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, plays Mother Gothel from Tangled.

It takes a witch to recognize another witch, and the two seem to be a good match.

Mother Gothel’s purple gown matches Agatha’s flowing black hair.

Agatha: House of Harkness, a spinoff of WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn, was recently announced by Marvel Studios.

A link to a post…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Characters as Iconic Disney Villains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Ivanova (@enstatia)