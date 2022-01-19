In February 2022, here’s what’s coming to Netflix.

In February 2022, here’s what’s new on Netflix.

February just got a whole lot better for Netflix streamers of all ages, thanks to a new season of Love Is Blind and the premiere of Despicable Me.

On Netflix, we’ll just call February “Love Season.”

On January 1st,

The streaming service announced the films, TV shows, and original projects that will debut next month on November 19.

With the premiere of Love Is Blind season two, viewers hoping for some romance will be in luck.

The new season (produced by Kinetic Content) will introduce viewers to a new group of singles looking for transformational love. It will be hosted by Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey.

The only catch is that they must form bonds with strangers without knowing their appearance.

Because the first season was so popular, Netflix is now introducing fans to Love Is Blind Japan, a show in which marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date, and marry before ever seeing each other.

If you’re looking for something more action-packed or family-friendly, Netflix’s February lineup has it all.

In the month of February,

1My Best Friend Anne FrankGabby’s Dollhouse, Season 4Raising Dion, Season 2The Addams Family (1991)AnacondaBatman BeginsThe Book of EliThe Bourne UltimatumCaddyshackCaddyshack 2CountdownThe Dark KnightDespicable MeDespicable Me 2The Devil’s AdvocateDonnie BrascoThe ExorcistThe ForeignerThe HangoverThe Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of

During the month of February,

2The Tinder Swindler, Season 2Dark Desire, Season 2MeatEater, Season 10, Part 2

the second month of the year

Season 3Murderville 3Finding OlaKid Cosmic

During the month of February,

Sweet Magnolias, Season 2Through My Window4Loop Lapeta

the second month of the year

Love Is Blind JapanMs. 5Child of Kamiari MonthLove Is Blind JapanMs.

Pat: Do you want to hear something insane?

During the month of February,

Disenchantment, Part 4Ideias à VendaOnly Jokes AllowedThe Privilege

the second month of the year

10St.

Until Death Do Us Part, Vincent

During the month of February,

BigbugInventing AnnaLove and Leashes… 11Anne(plus): The FilmLove TacticsBigbugAnne(plus): The FilmLove TacticsBigbugAnne(plus): The FilmAnne(plus):

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2022