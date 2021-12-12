In Fortnite, this is how WWE’s Bianca Belair would look.

In Fortnite, this is how Bianca Belair from WWE would look.

Fortnite’s much-anticipated Chapter 3 content recently debuted, bringing new locations, characters, and a slew of new items to find and collect.

It also added major new characters such as Spider-Man and Marcus Fenix to the game, continuing the game’s impressive integration of popular franchises.

It’s a little surprising, then, that one of the most popular entertainment franchises, WWE, has yet to appear in the game, especially since so many of its stars would fit in with the sheer fun of the game.

That would undoubtedly include Bianca Belair, so NandKAnimations decided to show how she would appear in the game.

NandKAnimations shared a work-in-progress image of their Fortnite Bianca Belair artwork, and she’s stunning.

Belair is their favorite wrestler, and it shows in the gear, long braid, and attitude, and now all I want is for this to happen at some point.

(hashtag)Fortnite(hashtag)FortniteArt(hashtag)Blender3d(hashtag)WWEIt’s Bianca Belair, the EST of WWE and my current favorite wrestler.I thought the model was coming along nicely, so I decided to share this quick WIP with you. pic.twitter.comXFlITf4cPd

Belair expressed his gratitude by retweeting the post, which you can see in the link above.

“(hashtag)Fortnite (hashtag)FortniteArt (hashtag)Blender3d (hashtag)WWE It’s Bianca Belair: The EST of WWE and my fave wrestler as of rn,” @NandKAnimations captioned the post.

I thought the model was coming along nicely, so I thought I’d share this quick work-in-progress with you.”

They went on to say that they’ve had the model since September and that they’re looking forward to seeing it in its final form.

Also, Fortnite, please make this happen as soon as possible.

WWE would be an excellent fit for a Battle Pass, as you’d be able to unlock or purchase new gear as it became available.

It’s a win all the way around if you include their signature move and their entrance taunts as emotes.

So, in terms of a dream WWE Fortnite first wave, I’d go with Belair, Macho Man (c’mon, he was made for Fortnite), Sasha Banks, Kofi Kingston, and John Cena.

That group, I believe, would be unstoppable, though there are plenty of other superstars I’d want in there as well.

Also, there’s something missing if Cena doesn’t have the power of invisibility, right?

the

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

This Is What WWE’s Bianca Belair Would Look Like in Fortnite