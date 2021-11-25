In Front of Bill Clinton, Stevie Nicks Had an Embarrassing Moment

It seemed only natural that Fleetwood Mac would perform at Bill Clinton’s inauguration after the band’s song “Don’t Stop” served as the campaign’s soundtrack.

They reunited at the Inaugural Ball after years of feuding and a band breakup.

Stevie Nicks had an awkward moment in front of the new president while attempting to engage him in the performance.

The Fleetwood Mac of the Rumours era had disbanded by 1991.

In 1987, Lindsey Buckingham left the band, and Nicks and Christine McVie announced that they would no longer tour in 1990.

Nicks, on the other hand, quit the group in 1991.

Clinton asked Fleetwood Mac to perform at his inaugural ball in 1993, after using “Don’t Stop” throughout his campaign.

After he used the song in his campaign, they seemed like a natural fit, but the band had disbanded.

Despite the fact that tensions between the former members were high, Nicks couldn’t pass up the chance.

She even tried to entice Buckingham to come in.

“I called [Lindsey] and told him, ‘If you cheat me out of this honorable moment, I’ll never speak to you again,’ and he did it,” Nicks said in Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours.

Despite the band’s internal strife, they were delighted to return to the stage after such a long absence.

“John and Chris [McVie] were clutching each other’s hands.

Mick Fleetwood described Lindsey as “holding Stevie’s hand.”

“I was really taken aback by that.”

The Clinton family, as well as celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, and Sally Field, joined the band as the show progressed.

“I don’t think any of us will ever forget [the inaugural gala],” Nicks told The Miami Herald, according to Howe.

“Knowing we were walking out [on stage]because Bill Clinton wanted us was surreal.”

That night, we felt like royalty.”

Nicks gave Clinton the tambourine she uses during performances when Clinton joined the band onstage.

Nicks explained, “I started to move toward him, and he got this terrified look on his face.”

“All I did was hand him my tambourine and tell him, ‘Go to it, Mr.’

And he did — he rocked out.”

Nicks’ tambourine, as it always was during performances, was muted with gaffer tape.

It was mostly there to keep her hands busy when she wasn’t singing.

When she realized Clinton was attempting to get the instrument to make music, she…

