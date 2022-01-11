In Full House, who owns the home?

FULL HOUSE was a popular television show that ran from 1987 to 1995.

Fuller House, a spin-off series, premiered on Netflix in 2016.

Jeff Franklin, the showrunner of Full House, bought the famous home featured in the sitcom in 2016.

His original plan was to renovate the house to look exactly like the set from the show.

Franklin put the house up for sale after receiving complaints from neighbors about the increased tourism in the area.

The Full House house sold for (dollar)5.35 million to an unnamed buyer in October of 2020.

The three-story house has views of the San Francisco Bay and a master suite with a fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa bath.

The home has four bedrooms and is located on San Francisco’s Postcard Row.

Following the death of his wife, Danny Tanner is left to raise his three daughters alone.

Jesse, his brother-in-law, and Joey, his best friend, move in to help him with his three children, DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle.

Relationships come and go throughout the series, and Jesse eventually marries and has children of his own, though they continue to live under the Tanner roof.

Danny Tanner was played by the late Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly on January 9, 2022.

John Stamos plays Uncle Jesse, and Dave Coulier plays Joey.

Candace Cameron played DJ Tanner, while Jodie Sweetin played Stephanie and the Olsen twins alternated as Michelle.

Lori Loughlin was cast as Aunt Becky, Stamos’ character’s girlfriend and eventual wife.

Andrea Barber was cast in the role by DJ’s best friend and next-door neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler.

Scott Weinger plays DJ’s boyfriend, Steve.

In Orlando, Florida, Bob Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton.

Around 4 p.m. ET, the Sheriff’s and Fire Departments were dispatched to the hotel after a security team member discovered Bob unresponsive in his hotel room, as requested by the Saget family.

On the spot, Bob was pronounced dead.

It is still unknown what caused his death.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” according to a preliminary autopsy performed on January 10, 2022.

“Further studies and investigations, which could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete, are pending the cause and manner of death.”

“A follow-up press statement will be released,” the medical examiner’s office said after the autopsy report was completed.

